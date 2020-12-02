JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 153,620 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar General worth $71,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.68.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,439 shares of company stock worth $10,772,177. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

