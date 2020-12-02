Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

