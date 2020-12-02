Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $197.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.24.

NYSE:KSU opened at $187.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,970,000 after acquiring an additional 566,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 621.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after buying an additional 312,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

