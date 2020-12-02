KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $658.32

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 658.32 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 655.40 ($8.56), with a volume of 754018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 643.20 ($8.40).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 592.27 ($7.74).

Get KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.