Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $796,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.38.

VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.10. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.