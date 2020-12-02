Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $853,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

