Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

LHX opened at $191.84 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

