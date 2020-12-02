Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 282.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

