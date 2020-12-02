Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

KOD opened at $130.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 557,840 shares of company stock worth $26,933,444 and have sold 43,050 shares worth $3,802,272.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $123,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

