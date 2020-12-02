Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $85.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -531.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 327,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $9,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

