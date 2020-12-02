Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 184,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 175.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 246,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit