Level01 (LVX) Hits Market Cap of $10.48 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Level01 has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $42,703.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,460,195 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

