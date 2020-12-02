Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

NYSE:LYV opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

