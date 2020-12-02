Loopring (LRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $222.09 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $222.09 million and approximately $25.20 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00441041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,623,342 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

