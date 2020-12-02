Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 202.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $710,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 123.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Newmont by 159.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,935.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,311 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

