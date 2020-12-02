Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,469 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,406 shares of company stock worth $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

