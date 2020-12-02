Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

