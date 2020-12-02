Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,961 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

IGSB opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.20.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.