Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 6,057 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 989.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average of $219.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $3,787,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,548,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,367,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,766,871.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,851 shares of company stock valued at $120,366,862. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.