Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 992.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of TEL opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $117.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.