Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 250 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 839,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,954,000 after acquiring an additional 285,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

