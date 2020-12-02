Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,714 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after buying an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,938,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

