Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 3,913 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

