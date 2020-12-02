Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.14 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares in the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.54.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.