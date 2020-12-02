Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $1,116,000.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.76. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

