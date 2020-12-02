Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

