Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,711 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 821,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60. The company has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

