Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 8,609 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $140.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

