Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10,565.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.91.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

