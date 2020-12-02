Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 34,195 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,195 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $82.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

