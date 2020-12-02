Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 630 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Balentine LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

