Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 856 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $4,995,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.