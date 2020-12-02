Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $850,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 568.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 135,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 114,812 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 246.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 131,245 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,544,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

