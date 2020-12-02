Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.
MESA stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.
