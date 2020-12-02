Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

MESA stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

