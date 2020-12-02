Michael E. Faircloth Sells 2,324 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
