Michael E. Faircloth Sells 2,324 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

