Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lowered by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 173,469 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock worth $6,297,925 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

