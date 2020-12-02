Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Moderna by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 51,784 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Moderna by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 163,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Moderna by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Moderna by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Moderna by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $1,255,330.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,683,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,530,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,605 shares of company stock worth $46,864,007. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

