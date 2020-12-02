Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.75 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Momo’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Momo stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Momo has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.