Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Get Momo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Momo by 3,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 2,811,518 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Momo by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after buying an additional 1,560,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after buying an additional 1,354,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC lifted its position in Momo by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.