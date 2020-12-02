Money Plant Token (MPT) Reaches Market Cap of $6,323.75

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded up 489.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Money Plant Token has traded up 515% against the U.S. dollar. One Money Plant Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Money Plant Token has a total market capitalization of $6,323.75 and approximately $16,359.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $598.51 or 0.03136925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00033119 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Money Plant Token

Money Plant Token (MPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 tokens. Money Plant Token’s official message board is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc . Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Money Plant Token’s official website is moneyplanttoken.io

Money Plant Token Token Trading

Money Plant Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Money Plant Token directly using U.S. dollars.

