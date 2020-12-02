Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 244.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at $69,276,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock worth $13,649,959. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $319.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

