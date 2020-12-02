Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Moody’s worth $57,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,507,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $279.20 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day moving average of $279.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

