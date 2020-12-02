Morgan Stanley Downgrades The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Underweight

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $273.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $232.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

