MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,823.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

