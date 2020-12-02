Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) & Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Nasdaq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66% Nasdaq 17.41% 17.15% 6.73%

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nasdaq has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Nasdaq shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nasdaq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Nasdaq’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 4.04 $374.40 million $4.73 19.76 Nasdaq $4.37 billion 4.88 $774.00 million $5.00 25.98

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nasdaq, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cboe Global Markets and Nasdaq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nasdaq 0 6 7 0 2.54

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus target price of $98.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Nasdaq has a consensus target price of $131.58, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Nasdaq.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nasdaq pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nasdaq pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nasdaq has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Cboe Global Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nasdaq beats Cboe Global Markets on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes, which consist of commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products, and exchange traded products; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Its Corporate Services segment includes listing services and corporate solution businesses that deliver critical capital market and governance solutions to public and private companies. The company's Information Services segment provides market data, index, and investment data and analytics to institutional and retail investors. Its Market Technology segment offers technology solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, depository, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides Nasdaq Trade Surveillance solution, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and Nasdaq Risk, a suite of products that offer a real-time, multi-tiered risk solution that integrates pre-, at-and on-trade risk management and margining. In addition, the company offers corporate responsibility and environmental, social, and governance data management and reporting services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

