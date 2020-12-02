National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of National Retail Properties worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in National Retail Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

