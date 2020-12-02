National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

National Vision stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Vision by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,796,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,753 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 649,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

