Natixis Acquires New Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Natixis owned 0.05% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $2,998,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold a total of 10,550,888 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE EAF opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

