Natixis Decreases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,350 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,163,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 930,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,212,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,448,000 after purchasing an additional 532,817 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

