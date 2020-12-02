Natixis Invests $975,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,527 shares of company stock worth $14,212,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.